In Europe, companies like Camperiz from Spain are taking the Dacia Jogger and converting it into a compact camper. This little van has several advantages as an RV. First, the vehicle is affordable, and there's a decent amount of interior space. The combination is a good recipe for folks looking for a motorhome at a reasonable price for weekends in the wilderness.

On the outside, there's nothing separating Camperiz's work on the Dacia Jogger, versus the stock van. An optional roof box adds to the rig's storage capacity.

The interior is where this little van becomes a useful camper for a weekend away. The features include a tiny refrigerator, sink, and portable gas stove. For off-grid use, there's a 100-amp auxiliary battery for additional electricity and a 3.17-gallon (12-liter) fresh water tank. The rear seating and cargo areas convert into a folding bed with a removable mattress. A small heater is an option if you plan to take this van camping when the temperatures get chilly.

Once you're at the camping spot, the vehicle has two folding outdoor chairs and a matching table.

The Dacia Jogger by Camperiz gets power from an engine running on either gasoline or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that makes 99 horsepower (74 kilowatts). It hooks up to a six-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle's interior comes with an 8-inch infotainment screen.

The Dacia Jogger by Camperiz starts at 23,295 euros ($23,171 at current exchange rates) in Spain. There are several optional upgrades to take the price higher. In addition to the aforementioned improvements, customers can add things like a 150-watt, 230-volt inverter, outdoor tent, ski rack, surfboard carrier, water heater, and bike rack.

Like other Dacia vehicles, don't expect to see the Jogger in the United States anytime soon. Instead, consider this rig a look at an entry-level camper in the European market for buyers that don't necessarily want to build an RV from scratch.