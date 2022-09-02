Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

We got a few additional spy shots of the refreshed BMW 1 Series this week. The quad exhaust layout indicates this is one of the sportier models. It's unclear whether the model name might change to the M140i.

BMW strips some camouflage off this 5 Series development vehicle. We get a better look at the grille, which is much smaller than the latest 4 Series and M3. The styling accentuates the sedan's width.

Here's the new Ford Transit Custom. The changes are fairly minor, including a resculpted grille and new headlights.

Unlike the Transit Custom, this Transit Courier wears lots of camouflage. Although, the headlight and grille design are similar to the larger model.

The Pagani C10 debuts on September 12, but these shots provide a glimpse of the hypercar ahead of the debut. It continues to use the brand's familiar high-mounted quad exhaust layout. Power comes from a Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12.

Additional spy shots of the facelifted Polestar 2 show its development in the mountains. There are tweaks to the front fascia and grille styling.

Porsche constantly seems to be working on a new or updated version of the 911 GT3. At least on this vehicle, there are no changes to the front, but there is an extensive covering over the rear bumper.

Porsche is barely bothering to conceal the refreshed Cayenne at this point. On this one, there's a decal around the headlights and a partial covering on the taillights. Otherwise, this is what to expect from the updated model.

This spy video offers a chance to hear the upcoming Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS. The vehicle is basically a Cayman GT4 RS but without a roof.

The Volkswagen Tharu is a Chinese-market model that has a lot in common with the Taos that's available in the US. The tweaks to this refreshed Tharu might indicate what VW is planning for the Taos' future.

