The Infiniti QX60 enters its second year on the market in its current form with a new customer care program. The Infiniti Premium Care is available to all QX60 models sold in the United States, lease or retail, and includes up to three years of inspections, maintenance, tire rotations, and other service operations for the luxury SUV. The automaker’s goal is to make the QX60’s ownership even more appealing to customers.

Aside from the added customer care program, the SUV also receives a wireless phone charging pad as standard equipment across the entire range. Also new is the frameless rearview mirror and revised lower bumper design accents in either gloss black or dark gray.

For the 2023 model year, the QX60 is sold in four different trim levels, each of which can be optionally equipped with the company’s all-wheel-drive system. Every single new QX60 comes with a family of safety systems, including emergency braking, rear automatic braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

The base QX60 Pure has a starting price of $49,200 with front-wheel drive, which makes it $2,350 more expensive than the entry-level 2022 QX60. Even the base model comes equipped with a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto. The QX60 Luxe costs at least $55,250 and adds goodies such as 20-inch wheels, around view monitor system, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The QX60 Sensory kicks off at $58,600 and offers a premium leather interior package with massage front seats, wood trim, heated rear seats, and a power liftgate, as well as a premium 17-speaker audio system from Bose. The range-topping QX60 is the Autograph starting at $62,600 ($65,500 with AWD) with a more exquisite leather interior, a 10.8-inch head-up display, a rearview mirror with an integrated camera function, second-row captain’s chairs, and more.