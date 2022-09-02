Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Benz EQ range has a third member, an unsurprisingly tall version of the EQS sedan, the EQS SUV. Revealed last April, the EQS SUV was expected to be offered with a tad more premium over the three-box counterpart. The German marque begs to differ with the reveal of its pricing.

In an official release, Mercedes priced the EQS SUV on equal ground with the sedan, starting at $104,400. As revealed a few days ago with the rest of Mercedes' 2023 pricing for the US market, the EQS sedan will also start at $104,000 for the EQS 450+.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz Mercedes EQS SUV

18 Photos

Likewise, the Mercedes EQS SUV will be available in three models – the 450+, 450 4MATIC, and 580 4MATIC. The EQS 450 4MATIC SUV wasn't announced during the model's reveal a few months ago but will be available in showrooms at $107,400. The 580 4MATIC will be priced at $125,950.

Those are the prices of admission for the entry Premium trim level. Go higher with the Exclusive trim, you'll have to shell out an additional four grand to the sticker price. The top-spec Pinnacle adds another two grand, with the most expensive EQS 580 4MATIC SUV (before options) priced at $132,200.

Of note, all the mentioned prices exclude the $1,150 destination charge.

The three-row EQS SUV will be the first Mercedes EQ to be produced in the US. It is now on the production lines at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, where the model will be exported to other markets. The upcoming EQE SUV, which will be fully revealed in October, will also be assembled in the same plant.

The fully-electric Mercedes EQS SUV will be available for purchase and will arrive in showrooms in the fall of this year.