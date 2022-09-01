Listen to this article

The 2023 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 arrive with several improvements for the new model year. One of the biggest changes is the availability of a 12-inch digital instrument cluster with five reconfigurable tiles, and the choice between analog or digital gauges.

Motor1.com reached out to Ram about which models specifically would be available with the digital instrument cluster. We will update this story with the company's replay.

2023 Ram 1500

Every 2023 Ram 1500 with the 12-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system has an Emergency Vehicle Alert System. The tech alerts drivers when they're close to an emergency vehicle. All models also get a rear-seat reminder and LED hitch lamp in the tailgate handle.

The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition is a new model with lots of features. It comes with a multifunction tailgate with a deployable step. The bed has an extender, cargo divider, and four adjustable tie-down hooks. The cabin features leather upholstery and a suede headliner. The front seats are 12-way adjustable and have heating and ventilation. The steering wheel is also heated. The rotary shifter has jeweled trim.

Selec-Speed Control, which is an off-road, low-speed cruise control system, now comes standard on the Rebel trim. The tech is also part of the Back Country Package for the Big Horn and Lone Star grades and the Off-Road Group for the Big Horn, Lone Star, Laramie, Limited Longhorn, and Limited.

New 22-inch wheels with all-terrain tires are also available as part of the Off-Road Group for the Laramie, Limited Longhorn, and Limited models.

The (RAM)RED Edition gains a UV-C glove box light that has a three-minute hygiene cycle to kill bacteria on the items inside.

2023 Ram 2500 and 3500

The 2023 Ram 2500 and 3500 have an updated camera system. It has new behind-trailer and blind-spot views. Telescoping trailer tow mirrors are available on all models.

The 2023 Ram 2500 and 3500 get an optional digital rearview mirror with side camera integration. Trailer Reverse Steering Control is another new option. It lets drivers enter some measurements and rotate a dial left or right to steer where the trailer goes.

The Laramie and Limited grades get sport performance hood from Mopar.