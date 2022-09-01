Listen to this article

Subaru has something cooking in the world of SUVs. The automaker recently published a teaser from its Japanese website about a new SUV that will debut on September 15. Along with the date is the above teaser video showing what we suspect is the next-generation Crosstrek.

For the record, we don't have confirmation that the vehicle arriving next month is in fact a Crosstrek, but it's highly likely. Subaru is very crafty when it comes to keeping test vehicles secret – we've had just two sightings of camo-wrapped Subaru prototypes of any kind in the past year. The first came in November 2021 with an up-close video on the streets of California. It was followed by spy photos in December, and our sources tell us both were prototypes of the next-gen Crosstrek.

Glimpses of a shadowed SUV silhouette in this new teaser video further support that case, as we see a pointed nose with an egg-shaped rear and a shorter wheelbase. A single teaser photo from Subaru takes us up close to the headlight and a portion of the grille, and yes, it's an actual grille with a mesh design. This is an SUV that still needs air for an internal combustion engine, and the grille/light design is a very close match to a next-generation Crosstrek rendering we saw late last year.

Though the teaser comes from Japan, Subaru calls this a global debut. In North America we know this subcompact SUV as the Crosstrek, but in markets around the world, it lives as the XV. It's certainly a global model, and from what we can see thus far, the new version won't rock the boat too much with its design. Most changes appear to take place at the front with its new face, though the beltline could be a bit steeper as it stretches to the rear pillar.

As we mentioned, Subaru is particularly good at keeping secrets and as such, we've heard nothing about what to expect inside or under the hood. Digital screens are certainly possible for driver and passengers, while Subaru's 2.5-liter engine could carry over for power. This should be a 2024 model-year SUV, at least for North America where 2023 models are already advertised.

Stay tuned for more teasers between now and the official debut on September 15. And you can always check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for fun conversations on Subaru and much more.