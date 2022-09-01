Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Kia is working on a new flagship model powered by a purely electric powertrain. The EV9 will debut next year and go on sale in the second quarter of 2023, offering zero emissions and up to seven seats.

Hyundai is redying its first N-branded electric vehicle. The performance if the Ioniq 5 N will mirror the numbers of the Kia EV6 GT, which means the retro-inspired design will be complemented by 576 horsepower of peak output.

The Bentley Batur is one of the company’s rarest and most expensive vehicles to date. There’s no word of a potential convertible model but this rendering proves Bentley needs to consider this idea as this open-top Brit looks stunning.

The current generation GT-R is no longer available in Europe and Australia. This strongly suggest a new model is in the works and this rendering proposes a very interesting design for the performance vehicle.