In the spring of this year, Polestar gave the Polestar 2 a massive software update which brought many improvements for the electric vehicle. The exterior, however, was left unchanged but it seems that the Swedish manufacturer is preparing a facelift for the zero-emissions liftback after all. A new batch of spy photos shows a prototype of the model testing with very minimal amounts of camouflage.

As you can clearly see by the shots, this is a test car as stated on the front doors. Our spies caught it in the Austrian Alps earlier today undergoing pre-production evaluations on public roads. There’s some disguise covering the front fascia and we suppose Polestar will give the model a new grille design. There could be other changes to the front bumper and the panel about the grille, though it is difficult to tell from these early photos.

Gallery: Polestar 2 facelift spy photos

Nothing seems changed on the side, aside from the wheels which are covered with silver tape. Most likely, it is not simply hiding a new wheel design as it seems that there is some sort of measuring equipment with sensors attached to the alloys. Maybe the Swedish automaker will be implementing minimal touches to further improve the vehicle’s aerodynamics. As a side note, the wheels were wrapped in 19-inch Michelin Primacy tires measuring 245/45.

For the 2023 model year in the United States, the Polestar 2 is available with a starting price of $48,400 for the single-motor version, while the dual-motor variant kicks off at $51,900. Both prices are before the applicable $1,400 destination charge and Federal Tax Credit valued at $7,500. Depending on the market, the Polestar 2 can be now ordered with an upgraded heat pump designed for better cold-weather performance, new exterior design options, new wheels, new colors, and a more advanced air quality sensor.

It will be interesting to see whether this visual upgrade for the Polestar 2 will also bring hardware improvements or new software updates for improved efficiency.