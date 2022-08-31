Listen to this article

The Audi R8 and Porsche Cayenne couldn’t be more different. But specific performance configurations can level the playing field, which is evident in a new Carwow YouTube video. The rear-wheel-drive Audi R8 faces off against the potent Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which also comes with all-wheel drive.

The Porsche makes way more power, but it’s also heavier. The SUV’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 produces 640 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes through an eight-speed automatic transmission with launch control to its all-wheel-drive system. It also weighs 4,894 pounds (2,220 kilograms).

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: First Drive

81 Photos

The Audi packs a less-powerful naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that makes 570 hp (425 kW) and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. The R8 only powers the rear wheels, sending it through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Audi’s big advantage is its curb weight, which tips the scales at 3,505 lbs (1,590 kg).

The Cayenne rockets off the line in the first drag race, leaving the Audi far behind as it struggled with traction. However, the Audi’s early hiccups disappeared when it began to gain on the Porsche. However, the Audi is too far behind to close the gap before the pair cross the finish line, with the Porsche taking its first victory.

The Porsche got another amazing start in the second race, but the Audi also improved. It got a much better launch but wasn’t enough to beat the Porsche. The third and final race sees the Audi get its best start, but it still can’t secure a first-place win, finishing the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds, right behind the Cayenne’s 11.3-second time.

The first rolling race has both vehicles in their normal driving settings. This neuters the Cayenne’s AWD system, allowing the lighter Audi’s performance prowess to shine. The Audi is able to beat the Porsche in both rolling races, though the second one, when the two are in their sportiest settings, is closer than the first.

The final brake test was shockingly close. While there is a large weight difference between the two, which you think would matter, the Audi only wins by mere inches. The performance gap between supercars and super SUVs has narrowed.