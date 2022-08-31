Listen to this article

The Munro Mark 1 is an electric SUV currently under development in Scotland. The company is aiming it at folks who really use their off-roaders like farmers, forestry workers, and people in the mining industry. If this sounds up your alley, the fledgling automaker already has a deal to bring this rugged machine to the United States.

Munro has an agreement with EV-leasing specialist Wyre for that company to sell and distribute the SUV in the US, according to The Scotsman. The automaker plans to make an initial run of 50 vehicles, with half of those earmarked for the US. The first deliveries in the UK should happen in March or April of 2023.

Gallery: Munro Electric Commercial EV

28 Photos

"We are delighted we have the opportunity to make it a big success in the United States," Wyre director Rebecca Hansen told The Scotsman.

The boxy vehicle in these photos is still a prototype. "We are launching the production-intent version in November this year," a Munro spokesperson told Motor1.com. "The visual design (interior and exterior) has been completely modernized." The company posted a teaser on Instagram.

According to the preliminary specs, the Munro has a single electric motor making 376 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It has a permanent four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case and a locking center differential. Front- and rear-axle differential locks are optional.

Its battery pack has an 80.1-kilowatt-hour usable capacity. This provides an estimated 168-mile range or about 16 hours of off-highway driving. The system supports DC fast charging at 100 kilowatts and 22 kW AC.

For hauling stuff, the Munro has a 2,205-pound (1,00-kilogram) payload, and there's room for a European-sized pallet. It can tow 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms).

Munro is positioning the electric SUV as rugged and repairable. It has a galvanized steel chassis and aluminum body panels. The brakes and suspension are "widely available OEM parts," according to the company's site. The electrical components have protection from water and dust.

When the path gets tough, the approach angle is an impressive 88 degrees, and the departure angle is 70 degrees. It can wade through 3.281 feet (1 meter) of water.

If you're in the UK, Munro is now taking £500 refundable pre-orders for the vehicle. The expected price is £72,500 before the country's value-added tax. There's no US-market pricing at this time.