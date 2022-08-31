Listen to this article

Polestar has progressed steadily since becoming a standalone brand from Volvo in 2017. Now, that progression includes stepping off terra firma for some action on the water. No, Polestar isn't building boats. But it will supply batteries and charging gear to a company that does.

Specifically, that company is Candela and the boats aren't exactly typical. For starters, they're electric-powered, hence the deal with Polestar for batteries. Candela boats are also hydrofoils, basically using small wings underwater that lift the hull off the surface. Thrust comes from an electric motor installed on the rear hydrofoil. This design significantly reduces drag, with Polestar's press release on the deal saying Candela hydrofoils use up to 80 percent less energy at higher speeds compared to traditional boats.

Gallery: Candela Electric Hydrofoil Boat

7 Photos

Details of the deal aren't revealed, other than Polestar will supply Candela for several years and both companies are based in Sweden. Polestar has certainly been making proverbial waves in the electric world this year, unveiling multiple models with the latest teaser being for a small convertible called the Polestar 6. Meanwhile, the Polestar 3 SUV is scheduled for a debut in October and a coupe-SUV called the Polestar 4 will debut in 2023. That leaves the Polestar 5, which is an electric sedan slated for 2024.

As for Candela, the company currently lists four boats on its website. The Candela C-8 is featured in the above photo gallery. The P-8 Voyager is a similar design with an enclosed cabin. The P-9 Shuttle is fully enclosed and billed as a water taxi. The P-12 Shuttle is an even larger transport, and they all feature hydrofoil technology.

"I am fascinated by the way Candela’s boats glide elegantly and efficiently through, or better, over the water – amazing proof of the great aesthetics and experiences modern, sustainable technology can create," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. "That Polestar will be part of future projects with Candela by supplying an essential part for the innovative propulsion of their boats, is awesome. As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes, and electrify waterborne transport."