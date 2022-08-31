Listen to this article

Porsche is readying a hotter 718 Boxster Spyder RS that not only looks the part but sounds like it, too. A new spy video shows off the high-performance convertible rocketing around the Nurburgring, and the video also captures the car’s exhaust note. It sounds righteously raspy and loud.

We don’t know which engine will power the car, but all signs point to Porsche’s naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine and its 9,000-rpm redline. It propels the 911 GT3 and makes 493 horsepower (367 kilowatt) and 331 pound-feet (449 Newton-meters) of torque. The high-powered engine should propel the Boxster Spyder RS to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) a tad slower than the Cayman GT4 RS, which can reach it in 3.2 seconds.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spy Photos.

The car has zero camouflage, and the most recent spy shots captured the car wearing what appeared to be the Weissach Pack, so Porsche isn’t keeping a lot about this new car a secret. This is the same car in the spy video above. The pack, which Porsche first offered on the 918 Spyder, adds lightweight components to reduce the overall weight. These badges were quite visible in spy shots taken earlier this month.

The car looks far more aggressive than the standard Boxster with some prominent performance bits. The vehicle features NACA ducts in the hood, and it’s hard to miss the front fender vents. Subtler performance indicators include the center-lock wheels and the small ducts on the rear quarter panels. These intakes likely help feed more air to the engine.

The car will arrive with a fabric roof. Inside, the cabin could get a handful of RS-specific touches, but we haven’t spied it yet. Interested customers should expect a price tag of over six figures, so start saving now.

Porsche hasn’t provided any indication when this hotter Boxster will debut. We hope the car breaks cover before the end of the year because we can’t wait for it to arrive. It’ll be an excellent performance addition to the Boxster lineup. This will sit above the 718 Spyder, which packs a 420-hp (313-kW) engine.