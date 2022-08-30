The starting price for the 2023 Mazda CX-9 is $3,520 more than last year because the brand eliminates the entry-level Sport trim. Now, the Touring is the base grade for $40,025 after the $1,275 destination fee. The tweaked lineup goes on sale this fall.
The shuffled model range means that the entry CX-9 has a six-seat layout with two captain's chairs for the second row. Last year, the Sport grade came with a bench there providing room for a total of seven occupants. It's still available as an option on higher trim levels for the 2023 model.
Mazda is also making some of the equipment from the previously optional Touring Premium Package a standard feature for the 2023 CX-9 Touring. The model now comes with a power moonroof, wireless phone charger, and LED foglights.
These days, it's rare to see an automaker lower a vehicle's price, but the Touring Plus trim is slightly cheaper for the 2023 model year. The grade goes from $41,660 in 2022 to $41,500 in 2023. That's a difference of $160, but the destination charge is $50 more than before, so the net savings is only $110.
The rest of the lineup doesn't change. The powertrain continues to consist of a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine offering 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 320 pound-feet (434 Newton-meters) of torque on 93-octane gas or 227 hp (169 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) on 87-octane fuel. The only drivetrain setup is a six-speed manual and all-wheel drive.
The table below compares 2023 CX-9 pricing to the 2022 model year:
|Model
|2023 Model Year Price (Including $1,275 Destination Fee)
|2022 Model Year Price (Including $1,225 Destination Fee)
|Change
|Sport
|N/A
|$36,505
|-
|Touring
|$40,025
|$38,655
|$1,370
|Touring Plus
|$42,775
|$42,885
|-$110
|Carbon Edition
|$46,055
|$44,805
|$1,250
|Grand Touring
|$46,915
|$45,665
|$1,250
|Signature
|$49,735
|$48,435
|$1,300
Mazda continues to offer the CX-9 in three premium colors. Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Gray Metallic are $595. Snowflake White Pearl Mica is $395. These prices are the same as last year.
Source: Mazda
