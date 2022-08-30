Listen to this article

Toyota entered the world of fully electric vehicles last year with the bZ4X, and the Japanese automaker was clear that more electrification was in the works. Now, it seems the bZ3 sedan could be the next battery-electric model offered for sale.

The bZ3 hasn't been officially revealed by Toyota, but Car News China reports leaked photos and information from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have surfaced, showing the car from various angles. As we understand, it is based on the company's e-TNGA platform and will be offered, at least initially, with just rear-wheel drive.

This isn't the first time information on new vehicles has leaked from the Chinese government, but items such as battery output, vehicle range, or charging capability aren't mentioned. Details regarding the single electric motor have surfaced, however, suggesting the bZ3 will be offered in two variations with either 183 horsepower (136 kW) or 244 hp (182 kW). Regardless of the power, top speed is reportedly limited to 100 mph (160 km/h).

As for size, this electric sedan is 186 inches long, with a width of 72 inches and a height of 58 inches. Those stats place it between the Corolla and Camry, though its 113-inch wheelbase is nearly identical to the Camry. The top-trim model (above right) should feature the higher power output with more features, 18-inch wheels being among them. The standard model (above left) gets 16-inch wheels and a rather no-frills look. There is no mention of pricing at this point.

The styling language for this electric sedan is undeniably similar to the larger Toyota Crown, which was revealed for global markets in July. It's also strikingly similar to a bZ5 rendering we featured in May. And if you step back to late 2021, you'll recall Toyota dropped an electric bomb by previewing no less than 15 electric concept vehicles. Among them was the bZ SDN concept, and it appears the bZ3 could be a production version of that particular model.

We should learn more about the bZ3 later this year, as it's expected to have an official debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November.

By the end of the decade, Toyota wants to launch 30 new electric vehicles and will invest $70 billion in research and development.