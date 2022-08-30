Listen to this article

The past several months have seen no shortage of spy shots showing the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. We know the high-performance EV is coming, and we’ve got a pretty good idea of when it’ll arrive. What we can’t be totally certain of is how the Ioniq 5 N will look. Well, enter Motor1.com’s trusty renderists, who have taken our extensive gallery of spy shots and imagined what Hyundai N’s fourth model will look like.

Unsurprisingly, many of the same styling cues from the Veloster N, Elantra N, and Kona N will appear on the Ioniq 5 N. That means N’s trademark color, Performance Blue, on the body. Red contrasts sit low on the body, grounding the design. The Ioniq 5 already rode the line between crossover and hatchback but the sportier front fascia, which includes additional accent lights at the lower corners, blurs it further still. More aerodynamic mirrors with black caps, body color wheel arches, and larger wheels on more aggressive tires round out the predicted changes.

As for how the Ioniq 5 N will perform, well, our renderists aren’t much help there. But we need only look over at the Ioniq’s corporate counterpart, the Kia EV6 for an idea. Kia introduced the 576-horsepower GT model at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering – one of the premiere events on the Monterey Car Week calendar – and announced a 3.4-second sprint to 60 with a 161-mile-per-hour top speed. There’s no reason to expect the Ioniq 5, in its hottest dual-motor form, to match that level of performance. It’d also put Hyundai right in the same wheelhouse as the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Tesla Model Y Performance.

While our rendering is based on spy photos and our performance estimates on logic, we’re far more confident about when the Ioniq 5 N will arrive… because Hyundai has said so. During the introduction of the RN22e and N Vision 74 Concept, the Korean automaker announced the Ioniq 5 N would arrive in 2023. We’re looking forward to it. For now, check out our gallery of renderings to see how this high-po EV could look.