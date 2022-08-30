Listen to this article

When the 2023 Honda Civic Type R debuted in July, the automaker was vague about the vehicle's specs. The company said it was more powerful, longer, lower, and wider than the previous-gen CTR but didn't release the actual numbers. However, a member of the Civic XI forum just posted an image from the Japanese-market brochure that included these figures.

According to the spec sheet, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 243 kilowatts and 420 Newton-meters of torque. To be precise, that translates to 325.9 horsepower and 309.8 pound-feet.

For comparison, the previous-gen Civic Type R in the US produces 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). This works out to gains of roughly 20 hp (15 kW) and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) for the new model. The change lines up with a previous report, too.

The brochure also has all of the gearbox info for the six-speed manual. The final-drive ratio is now 3.842, instead of 4.111 for the 2021 CTR. All of the gear ratios are the same, except for sixth, which is now 0.734, rather than 0.735.

This info indicates that the new Civic Type R measures 4.59 meters (180.7 inches) long, 1.89 meters (74.41 inches) wide, and 1.405 meters (55.315 inches) tall. The wheelbase is 2.735 meters (107.68 inches).

To put the numbers into perspective, the model it replaces is 179.4 inches (4.56 meters) long, 73.9 inches (1.88 meters) wide, 56.5 inches (1.44 meters) tall, and a 106.3-inch (2.7-meter) wheelbase. While the differences are minor, the numbers fit with Honda's earlier claims about the new model.

The brochure lists the new Civic Type R's weight as 1,430 kilograms, which is 3,153 pounds. The 2021 model weighs 3,121 pounds (1,416 kilograms) in Touring trim or 3,071 pounds (1,393 kilograms) for the Limited Edition. This means the latest model gains 32 pounds or 82 pounds, depending on the trim level for comparison.

A small change is that, at least in Japan, the Civic Type R now rides on 19-inch wheels, rather than the previous 20-inch size. However, the rubber is wider at 265/30, versus 245/30 for the 2021 model.

Unfortunately, the brochure doesn't have the acceleration or top speed details. We just have to wait longer to find out.

Motor1.com reached out to Honda Motor America to find out if the specs in this brochure are accurate for the version of the Civic Type R coming to the US. "Thank you for reaching out, but we’re not releasing those numbers at this time. Stay tuned," a spokesperson said.

