Mercedes-Benz USA prepares a series of updates to its model range for the 2023 model year and most of them come in exchange for a higher starting price. Nearly every 2023 MY product from the company is more expensive, but the 2023 G-Class sees the highest price hike. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
For the new model year, the off-roader will have a starting price of $139,900 for the G550 trim or up by $8,150 compared to last year’s $131,750 starting price. The automaker is not ready to unveil other details about the 2023 G-Class but says model year updates will be provided at a later date. For now, it remains unknown if there are notable changes to the equipment behind the price increase but this seems possible. Prices for the Mercedes-AMG G63 will be released at a later date as well.
For the time being, there's also no information regarding a potential US market launch of the Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4². The lifted V8-powered off-roader was unveiled in June this year with an estimated price tag of around $250,000. It is yet to be announced in which markets the more capable G-Class will be available.
Mercedes has seven new models that will be launched for the 2023 model year. Six of them – the EQS sedan, EQS SUV, AMG C43, EQE sedan, AMG EQE, and EQB – will be at the brand’s US dealers in late 2022. The new GLC, in turn, will arrive a few months later during the first half of next year.
Below you can find the available pricing information for the 2023 model range from Mercedes-Benz.
|
Series
|
Model
|
MSRP
|
CLA
|
CLA 250
|
$39,350
|
CLA 250 4MATIC
|
$41,350
|
AMG CLA 35
|
$49,500
|
AMG CLA 45
|
$57,800
|
C-Class Sedan
|
C 300
|
$44,850
|
C 300 4MATIC
|
$46,850
|
AMG C 43
|
TBA
|
C-Class Coupe
|
C 300
|
$49,550
|
C 300 4MATIC
|
$51,550
|
AMG C 43
|
$62,600
|
AMG C 63 S
|
$81,850
|
C-Class Cabriolet
|
C 300
|
$57,250
|
C 300 4MATIC
|
$59,250
|
AMG C 43
|
$69,250
|
AMG C 63 S
|
$90,000
|
CLS
|
CLS 450 4MATIC
|
$76,500
|
E-Class Sedan
|
E 350
|
$56,750
|
E 350 4MATIC
|
$59,250
|
E 450 4MATIC
|
$65,550
|
AMG E 53
|
$81,300
|
AMG E 63 S
|
$112,800
|
E-Class Wagon
|
E 450 4MATIC All Terrain
|
$71,250
|
AMG E 63 S
|
$121,100
|
E-Class Coupe
|
E 450
|
$69,750
|
E 450 4MATIC
|
$72,250
|
AMG E 53
|
$84,500
|
E-Class Cabriolet
|
E 450
|
$76,900
|
E 450 4MATIC
|
$79,550
|
AMG E 53
|
$91,500
|
EQB
|
EQB 250+
|
$52,400
|
EQB 300 4MATIC
|
$TBA
|
EQB 350 4MATIC
|
$TBA
|
EQE Sedan
|
EQE 350+
|
TBA
|
EQE 350 4MATIC
|
TBA
|
EQE 500 4MATIC
|
TBA
|
AMG EQE
|
TBA
|
EQS Sedan
|
EQS 450+
|
$104,400
|
EQS 450 4MATIC
|
$107,400
|
EQS 580 4MATIC
|
$125,950
|
AMG EQS
|
TBA
|
EQS SUV
|
EQS 450+
|
TBA
|
EQS 450 4MATIC
|
TBA
|
EQS 580 4MATIC
|
TBA
|
G-Class
|
G 550
|
$139,900
|
AMG G 63
|
TBA
|
GLS
|
GLS 450 4MATIC
|
$81,800
|
GLS 580 4MATIC
|
$105,000
|
AMG GLS 63
|
$139,000
|
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
|
$170,000
|
GLA
|
GLA 250
|
$37,500
|
GLA 250 4MATIC
|
$39,500
|
AMG GLA 35
|
$49,500
|
AMG GLA 45
|
$56,650
|
GLB
|
GLB 250
|
$39,800
|
GLB 250 4MATIC
|
$41,800
|
AMG GLB 35
|
$51,500
|
GLC
|
GLC 300
|
TBA
|
GLC 300 4MATIC
|
TBA
|
GLC Coupe
|
GLC 300 4MATIC
|
$54,700
|
AMG GLC 43
|
$68,200
|
GLE
|
GLE 350
|
$57,700
|
GLE 350 4MATIC
|
$60,200
|
GLE 450 4MATIC
|
$66,450
|
GLE 580 4MATIC
|
$83,850
|
AMG GLE 53
|
$76,950
|
AMG GLE 63 S
|
$120,000
|
GLE Coupe
|
AMG GLE 53
|
$81,200
|
AMG GLE 63 S
|
$120,700
|
GT 4-Door Coupe
|
AMG GT 43
|
$95,900
|
AMG GT 53
|
$106,700
|
AMG GT 63
|
$149,200
|
AMG GT 63 S
|
$170,350
|
S-Class Sedan
|
S 500 4MATIC
|
$114,500
|
S 580 4MATIC
|
$124,000
|
S-Class Maybach
|
Maybach S 580 4MATIC
|
$193,400
|
Maybach S 680 4MATIC
|
$229,000
|
SL
|
AMG SL 55
|
$TBA
|
AMG SL 63
|
$TBA
Source: Mercedes-Benz USA
