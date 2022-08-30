Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz USA prepares a series of updates to its model range for the 2023 model year and most of them come in exchange for a higher starting price. Nearly every 2023 MY product from the company is more expensive, but the 2023 G-Class sees the highest price hike. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

For the new model year, the off-roader will have a starting price of $139,900 for the G550 trim or up by $8,150 compared to last year’s $131,750 starting price. The automaker is not ready to unveil other details about the 2023 G-Class but says model year updates will be provided at a later date. For now, it remains unknown if there are notable changes to the equipment behind the price increase but this seems possible. Prices for the Mercedes-AMG G63 will be released at a later date as well.

For the time being, there's also no information regarding a potential US market launch of the Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4². The lifted V8-powered off-roader was unveiled in June this year with an estimated price tag of around $250,000. It is yet to be announced in which markets the more capable G-Class will be available.

Mercedes has seven new models that will be launched for the 2023 model year. Six of them – the EQS sedan, EQS SUV, AMG C43, EQE sedan, AMG EQE, and EQB – will be at the brand’s US dealers in late 2022. The new GLC, in turn, will arrive a few months later during the first half of next year.

Below you can find the available pricing information for the 2023 model range from Mercedes-Benz.