Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz USA prepares a series of updates to its model range for the 2023 model year and most of them come in exchange for a higher starting price. Nearly every 2023 MY product from the company is more expensive, but the 2023 G-Class sees the highest price hike. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

For the new model year, the off-roader will have a starting price of $139,900 for the G550 trim or up by $8,150 compared to last year’s $131,750 starting price. The automaker is not ready to unveil other details about the 2023 G-Class but says model year updates will be provided at a later date. For now, it remains unknown if there are notable changes to the equipment behind the price increase but this seems possible. Prices for the Mercedes-AMG G63 will be released at a later date as well.

Gallery: 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Night Package

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Night Package
4 Photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Night Package 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Night Package 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Night Package 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Night Package

For the time being, there's also no information regarding a potential US market launch of the Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4². The lifted V8-powered off-roader was unveiled in June this year with an estimated price tag of around $250,000. It is yet to be announced in which markets the more capable G-Class will be available.

Mercedes has seven new models that will be launched for the 2023 model year. Six of them – the EQS sedan, EQS SUV, AMG C43, EQE sedan, AMG EQE, and EQB – will be at the brand’s US dealers in late 2022. The new GLC, in turn, will arrive a few months later during the first half of next year.

Below you can find the available pricing information for the 2023 model range from Mercedes-Benz.

Series

Model

MSRP

CLA

CLA 250

$39,350

CLA 250 4MATIC

$41,350

AMG CLA 35

$49,500

AMG CLA 45

$57,800

C-Class Sedan

C 300

$44,850

C 300 4MATIC

$46,850

AMG C 43

TBA

C-Class Coupe

C 300

$49,550

C 300 4MATIC

$51,550

AMG C 43

$62,600

AMG C 63 S

$81,850

C-Class Cabriolet

C 300

$57,250

C 300 4MATIC

$59,250

AMG C 43

$69,250

AMG C 63 S

$90,000

CLS

CLS 450 4MATIC

$76,500

E-Class Sedan

E 350

$56,750

E 350 4MATIC

$59,250

E 450 4MATIC

$65,550

AMG E 53

$81,300

AMG E 63 S

$112,800

E-Class Wagon

E 450 4MATIC All Terrain

$71,250

AMG E 63 S

$121,100

E-Class Coupe

E 450

$69,750

E 450 4MATIC

$72,250

AMG E 53

$84,500

E-Class Cabriolet

E 450

$76,900

E 450 4MATIC

$79,550

AMG E 53

$91,500

EQB

EQB 250+

$52,400

EQB 300 4MATIC

$TBA

EQB 350 4MATIC

$TBA

EQE Sedan

EQE 350+

TBA

EQE 350 4MATIC

TBA

EQE 500 4MATIC

TBA

AMG EQE

TBA

EQS Sedan

EQS 450+

$104,400

EQS 450 4MATIC

$107,400

EQS 580 4MATIC

$125,950

AMG EQS

TBA

EQS SUV

EQS 450+

TBA

EQS 450 4MATIC

TBA

EQS 580 4MATIC

TBA

G-Class

G 550

$139,900

AMG G 63

TBA

GLS

GLS 450 4MATIC

$81,800

GLS 580 4MATIC

$105,000

AMG GLS 63

$139,000

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

$170,000

GLA

GLA 250

$37,500

GLA 250 4MATIC

$39,500

AMG GLA 35

$49,500

AMG GLA 45

$56,650

GLB

GLB 250

$39,800

GLB 250 4MATIC

$41,800

AMG GLB 35

$51,500

GLC

GLC 300

TBA

GLC 300 4MATIC

TBA

GLC Coupe

GLC 300 4MATIC

$54,700

AMG GLC 43

$68,200

GLE

GLE 350

$57,700

GLE 350 4MATIC

$60,200

GLE 450 4MATIC

$66,450

GLE 580 4MATIC

$83,850

AMG GLE 53

$76,950

AMG GLE 63 S

$120,000

GLE Coupe

AMG GLE 53

$81,200

AMG GLE 63 S

$120,700

GT 4-Door Coupe

AMG GT 43

$95,900

AMG GT 53

$106,700

AMG GT 63

$149,200

AMG GT 63 S

$170,350

S-Class Sedan

S 500 4MATIC

$114,500

S 580 4MATIC

$124,000

S-Class Maybach

Maybach S 580 4MATIC

$193,400

Maybach S 680 4MATIC

$229,000

SL

AMG SL 55

$TBA

AMG SL 63

$TBA

Source: Mercedes-Benz USA

Angel Sergeev
By: Angel Sergeev
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com