Listen to this article

The latest teaser for the 2024 Ford Mustang gives us our best taste of the sound of the new pony car's V8 engine. We don't have to wait too long to see the whole thing because the unveiling is on September 14.

Judging by this teaser, the new Mustang makes a mean sound. It has a muscular growl when revving, and you can hear a pop when the driver gets off the throttle. At the end of the audio clip, the pony car seems to be doing a tire-squealing acceleration run. The transmission sounds capable of quick shifts.

A spy video from January 2022 allowed us to hear the new, V8-powered Mustang in the real world. Even this prototype had an impressively aggressive exhaust note. We didn't know for certain until now that the production version had similarly mean noise.

The V8 in the next-gen Mustang is reportedly related to the current 5.0-liter powerplant. It's not clear whether the power output is different, but the audio clips point to possible exhaust tuning to achieve the more aggressive sound.

Ford confirms that a six-speed manual gearbox is available for the 2024 Mustang. An automatic choice is sure to be available, but we don't have any info about this transmission yet.

The 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder will also continue to be available in the new Mustang. Again, there are no details available about power output improvements.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Motor1.com Renderings

6 Photos

There continue to be rumors about Ford offering a hybrid version for the pony car's new generation. The reports suggest an electric motor would turn the front axle, and the combustion engine would spin the rear wheels. The result would be the first all-wheel-drive Mustang available from the factory. We don't expect this model to be available at the vehicle's launch.

In terms of styling, spy shots tell us that the new Mustang retains the classic long-hood-short-rear-deck design as past generations. The styling for the nose might be more angular. Check out the renderings in the gallery above for an idea of what we're expecting.

Ford plans to build anticipation for the new Mustang leading up to the vehicle's arrival. There's a cross-country drive from Tacoma, Washington, to Detroit, Michigan, with several classic examples of the pony car along for the trip. Later, there's a shorter journey that the Blue Oval calls The Stampede on September 14 from the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, to Hart Plaza in Detroit.

For another look at the new Mustang, check out the video below: