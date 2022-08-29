Listen to this article

One of the very few remaining small sedans on the US market is entering the 2023 model year, though it doesn’t bring upgrades over the 2022 model. Despite the lack of any important novelties, the 2023 Kia Forte is slightly more expensive in all trim levels. More on that later, but let’s see what the entry-level South Korean sedan offers first.

The automaker refreshed the Forte last year with a more pronounced front fascia with a fresh new take on the company’s "tiger nose" corporate grille. Other visual tweaks included a sportier-looking front bumper with three-point LED fog lights arranged diagonally in the GT trim level, also available for the GT-Line grade with different LED taillights. New 16- and 17-inch wheels complemented the visual improvements over the pre-facelift model.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Forte

25 Photos

For the 2023 model year, the Forte continues to be available in four trim levels – FE, LXS, GT-Line, and GT – the same as last year. The changes in the lineup include the discontinuation of the GT Technology Package, as well as the addition of the FCA Fusion safety pack to the GT model with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Furthermore, all LX, LXS, and GT-Line models equipped with the 2.0-liter engine are now SULEV30 compliant.

Speaking of the powertrains, the 2023 Forte doesn’t see any changes in the engine range and continues to be available with either a standard naturally aspirated 2.0-liter unit or a turbocharged 1.6-liter mill. The base engine has an output of 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 132 pound-feet (179 Newton-meters) of torque, while the 1.6 – available on the GT models – delivers 201 hp (150 kW) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm). If you go for the sportier model, you can order it with either a manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The entry-level 2023 Forte LX kicks off at $19,490 (excluding $1,095 destination) or $400 more than the 2022 Forte LX. The range-topping GT models start from $24,190 (DCT) and $24,890 (MT). Somewhere in between, the LXS costs at least $19,990, and the middle child GT-Line will set you back at least $21,690.