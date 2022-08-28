Listen to this article

One of the highlights of the recently concluded Monterey Car Week at Pebble Beach was the Bentley Mulliner Batur. It previews not only the British automaker's new design language but also serves as the turning point for Bentley's electric future. Only 18 of the $2-million coupe will be made – all of them have fixed hard tops.

But since the Bentley Continental GT has a convertible version, it is also possible that a Batur could exist in the future without a roof. Thankfully, we won't have a hard time imagining as X-Tomi Design has taken off the roof to satisfy our curiosities.

Keeping all the other elements that define the Bentley Mulliner Batur, the unofficial rendering practically just took the roof off, starting from the upper portion of the A-pillar, down to the back. We think this one was executed nicely, and somehow fixed what was a bit weird with the Batur – the bloated rear quarter.

Then again, coupe or convertible, the main talking points in the new Batur are seen on its front fascia. Gone were Bentley's usual rounded headlight; there are now triple-beam light fixtures with LED accents. The grille isn't far off from the now-former Bentley designs.

Bentley's Director Of Design, Andreas Mindt, was the man behind the Batur. He's been with the VW Group for 25 years before joining Crewe in 2021. The electric Audi E-Tron was one of his notable works.

That said, the Batur is a peek at Bentley's inevitable electric future despite being powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine. The transition to EVs is set to happen by 2030 when the automaker's lineup is expected to become all-electric. Whether that electric future will have a roofless version, that's still unknown but definitely a possibility.