Listen to this article

Chevrolet is hitting the pause button for the Corvette's production a week before Labor Day. GM's main plant in Mexico is also halting its production next week, as reported by Automotive News. The reason for the production pause isn't new, as supply chain and parts issues have continued to plague automakers around the world since last year.

According to a Chevrolet spokesperson:

Due to a temporary parts supply issue, we can confirm that Bowling Green Assembly will not run production the week of August 29. Our supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 6, following GM’s annual observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

3 Photos

This means that the Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky will not be making any mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8 starting from August 29 up until September 5.

Meanwhile, GM's main plant in Mexico, which makes GMC and Chevrolet pickup trucks, is expected to return to normal operations on September 5, as reported by Automotive News. The production in GM's other three plants that make full-size trucks are not affected by the suspension. The truck assembly plant in Flint, Michigan will also be doing extra shifts this weekend, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, the Chevy Corvette Z06 could also be facing a production cut for the 2023 model year, according to the information obtained from MidEngineCorvetteForum. According to the info, only 10 percent of 2023 model year Corvettes will be Z06, with only 3 percent having the full aero package. This production cut is allegedly due to plant and supplier restrictions.

This information hasn't been confirmed, though. We reached out to Chevrolet about the Corvette Z06's production woes. We'll update this story once a response arrives.