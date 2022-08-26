Listen to this article

Video games can only recreate a portion of the driving experience. Yes, it's fun to pilot million-dollar supercars around the world's most famous race tracks, even thrilling at times, but doing it with your feet up and a bowl of chips next to you on the couch kind of feels like cheating. Racing seats and cockpit setups take the experience to the next level, and a new setup from Next Level Racing brings a bit of the Ford GT into the gaming room.

NLR and Team Fordzilla, Ford Motor Company's esports division, have created a licensed gaming rig. It's called the GTElite Ford GT Edition cockpit, with several touches that harken to the Blue Oval's iconic supercar. It's made of a blue anodized aluminum frame finished in Ford's iconic brand color. The frame features laser-etched Ford GT branding, twin GT stripes, and Ford's Blue Oval badges.

The entire rig features a ton of adjustability to find the perfect racing position. That even includes the height adjustable shock absorbing feet. Racers can even adjust the pedal's height, distance, and angle for maximum comfort. NLR says the rig is compatible with the major wheel, shifter, and pedal manufacturers such as Fanatec, Logitec, Thrustmaster, Moza, and others.

NLR and Team Fordzilla also have a branded racing seat available as the rig and seat are sold separately. The ES1 Ford GT seat comes with a branded four-point racing harnessed and aTeam Fordzilla-branded floor mat. The GT logo is even embossed into the seat's headrest.

The rig and seat are sold separately, and both go on sale this October. The rig and rails will retail for $799, according to the website, while the seat will cost an extra $499. It's not a cheap piece of equipment to add to one's gaming setup, but it does enhance the racing experience. If you want to see if you even like racing with such a setup, you can build your own first. It won’t look as dashing in your living room, but it’s better to get a feel for it before buying one. Oh, and it’s nice to make sure it fits, too.