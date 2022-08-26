Listen to this article

The Holiday Rambler Eclipse is a new motorhome model from the builder. It’s available in three different lengths with three different layouts, packing in features like a full-size residential stainless-steel refrigerator and much more, depending on the floor plan. The Eclipse has a $199,888 starting MSRP.

The Eclipse makes many of Holiday Rambler’s most requested options standard features. Those include the Serenity King bed in the main bedroom and its Hide-A-Loft, an electric drop-down bed.

Holiday Rambler also packs the Eclipse with the WiFiRanger to boost the signal, and the RV comes with its MultiPlex home controls. This includes a 7.0-inch digital display for operating the system. A 10.1-inch in-dash screen features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

On the outside, the motorhome features dual roof-mounted air conditioners and slam latch luggage doors, and the vehicle is prewired for solar panels. Power awnings and an exterior LED TV are also standard.

The three available floor plans – 32S, 34J, and 35R – offer different layouts for different needs. The 32S is a twin-slide model with two full baths, a large kitchen pantry, a convertible dinette, and a jack-knife sofa that converts into an extra bed. The 34J includes the dinette and sofa and adds bunk beds, a complete wardrobe for the main bedroom, and an exterior kitchenette. This outdoor amenity features a refrigerator, microwave, and sink.

Holiday Rambler designed the 35R for entertaining. It has a twin-slide floor plan that includes theater seating, a large pantry, and a 2,000-watt inverter. Customers can pick from four different types of cabinets and three interior décor packages. Tarkett flooring is found throughout the Eclipse model range.

Powering the Eclipse is a Ford 7.3-liter V8 that produces 350 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 468 pound-feet (634 Newton-meters) of torque. Holiday Rambler makes the full-body four-color paint scheme standard, and the Eclipse receives unique exterior graphics. The color choices are red and gray, silver and blue, or gray with green accents. Modern chrome accents adorn the front fascia and grille.