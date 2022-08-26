Listen to this article

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is now officially on US soil. Shown during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, the reborn nameplate has been delivered to its first US owners. Even better, these two cars will be rare with unique traits that are not seen in other Countach units in North America.

The private ceremony held during the Monterey Car Week at Pebble Beach was attended by Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, joined by Head of Design, Mitja Borkert, and Chief Technical Officer, Rouven Mohr.

Gallery: First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In The US

11 Photos

Only 112 examples of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will be ever made worldwide – all of them sold out. Two of these hybrid supercars, as seen in the gallery above, come in Luci Del Bosco and Bronzo Zante colors. According to the automaker, these two Countach units are the only ones painted in these exterior colors in North America, chosen from a wide array of paint color choices offered by Lamborghini.

"As we initiate the first deliveries of the Countach in the U.S. to our valued customers, it is an honor to present these masterpieces to their owners at the Lamborghini Lounge Monterey. The Countach has inspired the Lamborghini design DNA for decades and it was only fitting that we delivered the new Countach LPI 800-4 during the world-renowned Monterey Car Week celebrating automotive excellence," said Stephan Winkelmann.

"It is always very special for me to experience the excitement and emotion a customer senses when seeing their Lamborghini for the first time," concluded Winkelmann.

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is the quickest and fastest Countach ever. Powered by a V12 engine working in conjunction with an electric motor, it makes a total of 803 horsepower (599 kilowatts), allowing a sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The top speed is 221 mph (356 km/h).