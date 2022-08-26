Listen to this article

Genesis finally entered the EV era back in April 2021 with the introduction of the Electrified G80. Now available in the US, the Korean luxury automaker has also announced the pricing of the electric executive sedan for American buyers, which is under $80,000. Genesis also announced the expansion of its EV sales to four more states in the US.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 starts at $79,825, excluding the $1,095 freight charges. The company's first-ever EV will be offered in a single trim level, an all-wheel-drive model with front and rear electric motors.

The Electrified G80's two electric motors have a combined output of 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and a massive instant torque of 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters). However, drivers have the option to switch to rear-wheel-drive to conserve energy, especially when coasting.

Meanwhile, powering the motors is an 87.2kWh battery that's capable of rapid charging from 10-80 percent in 22 minutes when utilizing 350kW (800V) DC fast charging. The EPA-estimated range isn't out yet but Genesis boasts that the electric sedan should be able to reach 282 miles (454 kilometers) in one single charge. It also comes with a solar roof that stores the sun's power to increase efficiency.

Meanwhile, Genesis also announced that it will start commence EVs in four more US states, namely Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington, bringing the total to eight. The current EV lineup of the automaker in the US consists of the Electrified G80 and the 2023 Genesis GV60.

Buyers of the Genesis Electrified G80 and GV60 will also get to enjoy the fruit of the partnership between Genesis Motors America and Electrify America. Each of the owners of the first Genesis EVs will receive three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase.