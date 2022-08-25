Listen to this article

After releasing the "Carnage A Trois" special last year, The Grand Tour trio is back. This time they are making a journey through Norway, driving across "Europe's last great wilderness." The show hits the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on September 16, when we'll watch Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May trek across the frozen landscape.

The special is called "A Scandi Flick," named after the driving technique. The show will have the three engaging in a ton of snowy fun, with much of it revolving around rally racing. James May will pilot a Mitsubishi Evo VIII, while Hammond drives a Subaru Impreza WRX. Clarkson is the odd one out with the Audi RS4 B7.

The trailer shows a ton of action, including the three pulling makeshift houses across the snowy wilderness. It also appears to show the moment just before May crashes his Subaru. Earlier this month, May had suffered an accident during filming, crashing his Subaru into a wall at 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour) during an event where the guys were racing down a tunnel in an old Cold War submarine base.

May suffered a broken rib, and emergency personnel took him to the hospital for a brain scan. He allegedly received a bloodied head and suffered from pain in his neck and black. Clarkson and Hammond continued filming without him, but May received the green light to return to work shortly after the accident.

It doesn't look like May's Mitsubishi survives the show, as there is one scene showing the yellow four-door falling into a frozen lake. Water is shown rushing in, and the open passenger door doesn't help. This special looks like it'll be full of fun, with a surprising amount of fire involved. There's one scene that shows Clarkson lighting his car's hood, which quickly gets out of hand – and we wouldn't expect anything less.

We won't have to wait long to see what the three end up getting into after their last special. The Grand Tour hits the streaming platform in three weeks. Mark your calendars.