A new video from TheSketchMonkey YouTube channel takes the recently revealed Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept and modifies it into a modern Magnum. It’s more of a shooting break than a wagon, but it dreams of what’s possible for Dodge’s performance’s future. And dreaming is free.

The rendering depicts the car’s rear-three-quarter view, highlighting its elongated roof. The sedan’s lengthy proportions disappear with the extra mass over the rear wheels, with the sloping roof flowing into the squared-off back end.

There are very few changes to the rear fascia, where the concept’s full-length taillight element and rear bumper appear unchanged in the rendering. The concept pulls heavily from the Charger’s design history even as Dodge uses it to preview its electrified performance future. While the Charger has changed a lot since it first arrived as a muscle car coupe nearly 60 years ago, the styling continues to live on in Dodge’s modern products.

The Charger Daytona SRT is a concept, and we don’t know if it’ll enter production in its current form. However, the car has the styling inside and out of a production vehicle. Dodge didn’t provide many details about the concept’s powertrain, but it did reveal that it has all-wheel drive, a transmission, and its Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system.

American automakers were feeling nostalgic in the early 2000s. Dodge had hoped that the wagon could make a triumphant comeback, launching the Magnum for 2005. But it didn’t last long, disappearing into the dustbin of history after 2008. It shared a lot with the Charger that’s still around, for a few more years at least. What comes after Dodge stops producing the current model remains a mystery, but the electric Charger Daytona SRT concept previews that future, and it looks bright.

However, the likelihood of a modern Magnum seems low. Crossovers and SUVs continue to dominate the sales charts, and many automakers are electrifying their crossovers first. While EV powertrains give designers new freedoms in styling cars, the powertrain adds new constraints with things like the battery built into the floor. Wagons also remain a tiny slice of the market, but a high potent EV powertrain might be just what the segment needs for a proper resurrection.