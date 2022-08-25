Listen to this article

Pricing is available for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the costs are up between $3,200 and $8,675, depending on the trim level. There are other upgrades to the electric crossover so that the Blue Oval can keep the offering fresh.

In its announcement, Ford indicates the price increase is "due to significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions." Customers with unscheduled 2022 model year orders get a private pricing offer to convert the purchase to a 2023 vehicle.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2 Photos

"We’re sharing these changes ahead of re-opening order banks on Tuesday so customers can understand the feature and pricing adjustments around ordering a Mustang Mach-E," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of the Model E division said in the automaker's announcement.

The adjusted pricing will go into effect on new orders starting Tuesday, August 30. Check out the table below to see the changes:

Model 2023 Model Year Price (Including $1,300 Destination) 2022 Model Year Price (Including $1,100 Destination) Price Change Select RWD Standard Range $48,195 $44,995 $3,200 Select eAWD Standard Range $50,895 $47,695 $3,200 Premium RWD Standard Range $56,275 $50,200 $6,075 Premium eAWD Standard Range $58,975 $52,900 $6,075 Premium RWD Extended Range $64,875 $56,200 $8,675 Premium eAWD Extended Range $67,575 $58,900 $8,675 California Route 1 eAWD Extended Range $64,275 $56,575 $7,700 GT Extended Range $71,195 $63,095 $8,100 GT Extended Range With GT Performance Package $77,195 $69,095 $8,100

The changes to the lineup for 2023 include that all models now come with the Ford Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology. The new colors Carbonized Gray Metallic and Vapor Blue Metallic replace Dark Matter Gray Metallic and Iced Blue Silver Metallic.

The Select grade comes with a 90-day trial for buyers to experience the BlueCruise hands-free assistance system and the 360-degree camera before deciding to enable the tech for a longer term.

In addition, the Premium eAWD trim with the Extended Range battery now has an EPA-estimated range of 290 miles (466 kilometers), which is up 13 miles (20.92 kilometers).

If you order the Premium trim with the Extended Range Battery or the GT Performance Edition, it's possible to add the Nite Pony Package for an additional $800. The option adds black trim to the exterior. The Premium version has high-gloss black 19-inch wheels, and a 20-inch design with the GT Performance Edition.

The California Route 1 grade now only comes with all-wheel drive.

For the GT and GT Performance Edition, a panoramic fixed-glass roof replaces the previous black top.

Watch a review of the Mach-E along with the Mustang Mach 1.