In July this year, Lamborghini confirmed officially it is working on a more adventurous version of the Huracan by releasing revealing teaser images. The overall concept for the vehicle and its name will be shared with the Huracan Sterrato concept unveiled in 2019 and we have new spy photos showing the development progress made by the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based company so far.

This high-riding Lambo was caught testing on public roads with almost no camouflage. There is still some black tape covering very small sections of the exterior, though, overall, there’s nothing to hide the design. The off-road-inspired supercar rides on 20-inch wheels with what seem to be high-grip winter tires. There’s a massive hood scoop at the back hinting at possible tweaks to the powertrain.

Based on the Huracan Evo, the Huracan Sterrato will have some hardware modifications compared to the donor model. These include a lifted suspension that can accommodate the large tires with thicker sidewalls. The power from the V10 engine behind the seats will be routed to all four wheels and there could be a new driving mode to better reflect the off-road genes of the Huracan Sterrato.

If the Sterrato concept is anything to go by – and we have reasons to believe so – we can expect the production model to be 1.85 inches (47 millimeters) higher than the standard Huracan. The concept vehicle was based had a 640-horsepower version of the brand’s V10 engine and the AWD system was complemented by torque vectoring and all-wheel steering. We believe most of these specifications will be carried over to the model that will be available to regular customers.

Speaking of sales, word on the street is Lamborghini has plans to produce just 1,000 examples of the high-riding supercar. The company hasn’t announced a debut det yet, though, judging by the recently released teaser images, chances are high it could be unveiled before the end of the year.