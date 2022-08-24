Listen to this article

Bugatti isn't hiding that a successor to the Chiron is coming, but there's still plenty of mystery about how it looks. Autocar had the opportunity to interview several designers of the new model and got their take on the new vehicle.

"It's going to be amazing, proportionally, technologically, in terms of innovation, in terms of unexpectedness. It's going to blow people out of the water completely, and it's a true joy to work on this." Bugatti Deputy Design Director Frank Heyl said. He also indicated the vehicle would be "be even more amazing" than the open-roof Mistral, which just debuted during Monterey Car Week.

Gallery: Bugatti Mistral At The Quail

9 Photos

Company boss Mate Rimac freely admits that the new Bugatti has a combustion engine that's heavily electrified. In a recent video, he talked about the powertrain saying: "It's going in the opposite direction everybody probably expects."

Bugatti Design Director Achim Anscheidt told Autocar a little about his take on the new model's styling. "There are opportunities to get just a bit more athletic for the shape of Bugatti in the future without losing the general gesture of generosity or sovereignty," he said. "It will also have its constraints, because of performance and performance needs. But we know every centimeter of our cars so well by now that we know exactly where [change] would help us and where it would create a problem."

According to an earlier report, Bugatti already has a completed design for the new model, and the company is allegedly showing it to clients to gain orders. The public debut might happen in 2024.

Bugatti is now finishing production on the 500 Chirons. All of them have buyers, but the company has to build them. It recently delivered the last Super Sport 300+ variant.

All signs point to the Mistral (gallery above) being the final Chiron-based product from Bugatti. It likely marks the end of the line for the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16, too. The automaker is making 99 of them, and deliveries begin in 2024. Each one costs €5 million, and the entire production run already has a buyer.

In the video below, Mate Rimac talks a little bit about the future of Bugatti: