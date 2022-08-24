Listen to this article

Just looking at the specs is enough to suggest the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an absolute monster on the track. Seeing it lap Laguna Seca drives this point home even more, though. In this video, the Speed Phenom YouTube channel gets the special opportunity to ride shotgun with Ron Fellows as he takes the new Z06 on some hot laps around the circuit.

The first portion of the video is Speed Phenom walking around the Z06 and checking out some of its more interesting details. This car wears the carbon-fiber wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R track-focused tires, which become practically slicks after a few laps. There's also a demonstration of the car's exhaust modes.

The video above kicks off when the driving footage starts. Before the action begins, a warning says that Fellows is just having fun and not trying to set a fast lap. Despite the disclaimer. It doesn't look like Fellows is running every gear to the engine's redline, but he's not going easy on the car either.

Speed Phenom gets into the passenger seat after a warmup lap with just Fellows in the car. He has fun, including sliding the Z06 and laughing at one point.

The Z06 sounds amazing. The engine screams at high rpms, and the exhaust pops when downshifting.

Driving impressions of the new Z06 are still under embargo. Fellows and Speed Phenom get out of the car wearing big smiles, though.

The 2023 Z06 coupe starts at $106,395 after the $1,395 destination fee. The 2LZ trim takes the cost to $115,595, and the range-topping 3LZ is $120,245. The vehicle is also available as a convertible for $113,895, $122,595, and $127,245 respectively for the grades.

All of the models come with the LT6 5.5-liter V8 that has a flat-plane crankshaft. The peak power of 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) arrives at 8,400 rpm, and the redline is 8,600 rpm. Peak torque of 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque hits at 6,300 rpm.

