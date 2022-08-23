Listen to this article

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.

Powering the large luxury sedan is BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The engine produces 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The powertrain is capable of sending the 2022 B8 to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.3 seconds. It has an official top speed of 201 mph (XXX kph).

Gallery: 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

28 Photos

The sedan has no trouble rocketing to tripe-digital speeds, with the 124-mph (200-kph) mark flying by with a blink. The Alpina flies past traffic and only has to slow down on a few occasions for cars in the left lane, but they move out of the way at the first opportunity. The video shows just how compliant the car is at these high speeds, too.

Alpina added more than badges and branding, though. The BMW specialists also installed Eibach springs, stiffer suspension mounts, reinforced front sway bars, and stiffer lower wishbone mounts. Sitting between the suspension and the ground are Alpina’s 20-spoke 21-inch wheels. Stopping power comes from four-piston Brembo brakes that Alpina finishes in blue.

The B8 differentiates itself from the 8 Series Gran Coupe with new front and rear fascias that add a unique sporty flavor to the sedan. At the front, the car features larger air intakes and Alpina branding. The rear-end redesigned includes a lip spoiler and Alpina’s oval exhaust tips. Inside, the tuner adds wood trim, branded door sills, badging, and Alcantara.

The 2023 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is available now in the US with a starting price of $144,900. The price does not include the $995 destination charge. It has a lot of performance, but you won’t be able to experience it on public US roads. Keep those antics on the track.