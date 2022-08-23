Listen to this article

A real-world version of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo will debut at the Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany, on August 24. To make the vehicle more special, the company will have the Belgium-based artist Vexx paint the car live at the event.

Porsche only released darkened teaser images of the re-styled Vision Gran Turismo. We have brightened versions in the gallery below to give you a slightly better look. The nose appears to be a canvas for depicting cartoon-like characters and flowers. That general motif seems to continue on the rest of the vehicle, in addition to a few word balloons.

"For me as an artist, it was a unique opportunity to create a completely new design for Porsche", said Vexx in Porsche's announcement. "The look taps into both Porsche's brand identity and gaming themes. I'm excited that the gaming community will be able to drive the vehicle virtually from now on – bringing my graphics to life and making them tangible."

Porsche debuted the virtual version of its Vision Gran Turismo in November 2021. It became drivable in Gran Turismo 7. The company imagined the machine as a fully electric supercar making 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts). This was enough to push the all-wheel-drive virtual machine to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.1 seconds.

The vehicle had a low-slung body that shared some styling cues with the Taycan. For maximizing performance in the game, the body had independently moving aero elements in the front splitter and an active rear spoiler.

Instead of doors, a canopy tilted open to allow access to the cabin. Inside, there was a yoke steering wheel. A holographic display showed the instruments. While the vehicle only existed in the virtual world at the time, the company intended to use only vegan-friendly materials in the car.

This is the first time Porsche is attending Gamescom. The automaker has a lounge at the show with co-branding from Puma. Visitors can drive Vexx's design for the Vision Gran Turismo in racing simulators there. The new look for the car will also be available as a 1:18-scale model from the Porsche Shop.