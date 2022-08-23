Listen to this article

There has been no shortage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots. The automaker is readying a complete redesign of the model, but we haven’t seen much of it. Camouflage and cladding have hidden its new design, although we don’t expect the vehicle to receive a substantial styling change. Instead, the E-Class will likely receive an evolutionary design update, and new, unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru preview what the model could look like when it debuts.

The renderings depict a svelte-looking sedan with a familiar shape and greenhouse. Up front, the E-Class wears a smaller grille flanked by slimmer headlights. It looks like a shrunken S-Class, which isn’t a bad thing. The rear-end rendering highlights even subtler changes. Camouflage has kept the rear well-hidden, but the rendering portrays slim taillights sitting above a rear bumper that doesn’t look that different from the current car. The E-Class in the rendering looks slimmer and sleeker than the model it’s replacing.

Gallery: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Renderings

2 Photos

The renderings don’t depict the car’s interior, but recent spy shots provided a great glimpse at the cabin’s styling. The interior appears to have a dual-screen setup like the S-Class, with one placed in front of the driver and the other on the IP stack. It should fit nicely between the C-Class and S-Class interiors and offer the latest driver-assist features.

Powertrain details are under wraps, but we expect Mercedes to electrify many of them, with mild-hybrid gas and diesel engines being the workhorses. Electrification will likely include a plug-in hybrid model as well. Downsizing will also come to the AMG variants, with the V8 likely disappearing as the company embraces high-powered hybrid powertrains.

The automaker hasn’t specified when it will reveal the new E-Class. Mercedes gave the E-Class a makeover last year, but the model is quite old for the lineup. Mercedes launched the current-generation E-Class in 2016. We hope to see the new model debut before the end of the year. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t happen until early 2023. And we’ll likely have to wait to learn about the AMG variants.