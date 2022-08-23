Listen to this article

Skoda is one of Europe’s most practical and affordable automotive brands and the company has a history of creating spacious vehicles with smart features. The firm’s new concept vehicle, the Vision 7S, won’t shy away from this trend and will offer a comfortable and practical cabin, wrapped in a boxy-looking body. The first exterior sketches of the study show a bold new design language, previewed by a large SUV that looks nothing like Skoda’s current production SUV range.

The highlight of this new design has to be the completely revised front fascia. There’s a wide and flat grille that is fully closed. It is flanked by headlights positioned far out to the edges of the vehicle and arranged in two rows, one above the other. Combined with the daytime running light above them, the clusters form a T-shaped light signature at the front.

Gallery: Skoda Vision 7S concept teasers

4 Photos

Another completely new design touch comes in the form of seven vertical slats positioned within the bumper. The one in the middle has a contrasting orange accent, while the entire section is underlined by an aluminum protection panel integrated into the lower apron. A very similar arrangement can be seen at the back too, where the taillights also form a T-shaped light signature together with the daytime running lights.

In previous teaser images, Skoda also unveiled the interior of the Vision 7S. The cabin has a seven-seat layout with an interesting 2+2+2 layout where a child seat is integrated into the full-length center console between the first and second rows of seats. The showcar also introduced a vertically mounted infotainment display for the first time in a product from the Mladá Boleslav brand.

Back to the exterior, the new design language is called "Modern Solid" and it makes sense to see its first application on a production model with the next-gen Superb. Skoda’s flagship vehicle will receive a full generation change sometime next year but long before that, on August 30 this year, the company will unveil the Vision 7S in full.