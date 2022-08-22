Listen to this article

Automakers are making fewer and fewer sedans, but the ones they are producing have never been better. The Sam CarLegion YouTube channel has two wildly different examples – a 2022 Hyundai Elantra N and a Dodge Charger Daytona – and a new video that compares the two on the drag strip. The two are quite different under the hood, but how does that translate to the track?

The Hyundai packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine powering the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine makes 286 horsepower (213 kilowatts) and 289 pound-feet (391 Newton-meters) of torque, which propels the 3,300-pound (1,496-kilogram) family sedan.

The Dodge Charger has a massive 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 that pumps out 375 hp (279 kW) and 395 lb-ft (535 Nm) of torque. Power routes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels. The Dodge make a lot more power, but it also has a lot more weight to move. The four-door Dodge tips the scales at 4,300 lbs (1,950 kg), and that weight is noticeable on the race track.

The Elantra N struggles to get off the line in the first race. Wheel hop slows its start, and it’s unable to catch up to the Dodge. The second race is much closer, thanks to the Elantra’s better start. It’s still slower off the line than the Charger, but it experiences less wheel hop, allowing it to catch up. The Dodge and Hyundai cross the finish line at the same time.

The rolling race is where the Hyundai truly surprises, with the Elantra being able to pull away from the Dodge as the pair accelerated toward the finish line. The final passing test favors the Dodge, but not by much. The Hyundai is able to keep up, finishing about half a car length behind.

The Hyundai Elantra N and Dodge Charger Daytona are both sedans, but with some pretty significant differences. However, those differences aren’t as noticeable in a drag race. The Dodge Charger sounds fantastic and makes a lot more power, but the lighter Hyundai isn’t a slouch with its smaller, less-potent four-cylinder engine.