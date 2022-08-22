Listen to this article

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a refresh for the GLA-Class family and we have already spied a number of prototypes testing on public roads. Today, we have a new batch of shots with the most powerful member of the lineup, the fully-fledged AMG 45.

Just last week we saw the GLA 35 and the photos attached below depict the more powerful version of the crossover. Thankfully, it’s not wearing tons of camouflage and we can easily see the visual changes will be kept to a minimum compared to the outgoing model. This is obviously not a full generation change for the fast crossover but a facelift to keep the vehicle fresh for a few more years before a successor is released.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 spy photos

17 Photos

At the front, there’s camouflage foil covering the fascia and not allowing us to see the final design of the bumper. However, we know from previous spy photos the headlights will be slightly redesigned and the bumper will get air openings with a new shape. These will be different from the ones seen on the GLA 35 as the GLA 45 needs more air for the engine and brakes.

There’s not much camouflage at the back, though the taillights are covered. This probably suggests their internal graphics could be modified. We don’t expect other visual upgrades at the back, which means the quad exhaust pipe arrangement will remain unchanged for the facelifted model.

Inside the cabin, the changes will be minimal, too. We know a new steering wheel will be installed on all GLA versions and there could be a new version of the company’s MBUX infotainment software.

In its most powerful version, the GLA 45 currently has a peak output of 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, coming from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. These numbers will likely remain unchanged for the redesigned model, though there might be little tweaks in the engine mapping to make the mill feel more lively. The power reaches all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.