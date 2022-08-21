Listen to this article

Just in time for Christian von Koenigsegg's 50th birthday this year, the Swedish automaker has introduced the CC850. If it isn't obvious, the CC850 hypercar harkens back to the original CC8S, Koenigsegg's first production car, which was introduced in 2002.

But what's really special about the Koenigsegg CC850 hypercar is its transmission or as the automaker calls it, the TWMPAFMPC transmission, which stands for The Worlds Most Powerful And Fastest Manual Production Car. It's a six-speed manual transmission, complete with a gated shifter and three pedals. Not only that, switch it to drive mode (rightmost, down) and you'll access the nine-speed automatic.

Gallery: 2022 Koenigsegg CC850

13 Photos

This sounds like a complicated system and as a birthday treat, Koenigsegg tried to explain how it works through the walkaround video embedded atop this page. Basically, it's an all-electronic affair, with only the six gears accessible when in manual mode. However, the gear ratio is different when in manual mode, which also changes depending on the drive mode. In the video, Koenigsegg also provided a quick explanation of how the ratio changes for each mode.

Of note, you need to engage the clutch pedal when using the manual mode, as you would in a conventional manual. And yes, you'll stall the vehicle when you bog the launch, as you would in a conventional manual.

The CC850 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine sourced from the Koenigsegg Jesko, though downtuned to just 1,385 horsepower (1,033 kilowatts) when using E85 fuel, with a maximum torque of 1,022 pound-feet (1,385 Newton-meters). At 1,385 kilograms (3,053 pounds), the CC850 has a one-to-one power-to-weight ratio. Koenigsegg jested that they had to fight for that number during the development stage.

Just like the CC8S, the CC850 will be rare with only 50 samples to be produced. Koenigsegg hasn't disclosed the pricing and availability of the hypercar, but as with all Koenigseggs, this vehicle is reserved for the one-percenters.