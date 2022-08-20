Listen to this article

Nissan has released the new pricing of the Murano crossover for the 2023 model year. There is a slight increase across the board, which comes with tiny updates from the previous version.

In fact, the updates were so insignificant that Nissan chose not to provide updated images to represent those changes.

For the 2023 model year, the Murano gets the updated Nissan Logo on the outside and inside the cabin. There are two color options, as well, namely Super Black and Deep Ocean Blue Pearl. The two hue joins the Boulder Gray Pearl, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Pearl White TriCoat, and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Murano

10 Photos

Just like the previous model year, all Murano trim levels are equipped with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of features. Standard list of equipment includes LED headlights and taillights, dual-zone automatic climate control, and NissanConnect with an 8.0-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Likewise, all Murano trim levels are powered by a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, available in either front-wheel or all-wheel drivetrains.

Nissan touts the Murano's Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ designation, along with the recent JD Power study on driver appeal which the Nissan tops for midsize SUVs.

As for the price, the 2023 Nissan Murano receives a $350 price hike across all trims. The base Murano S FWD now starts at $33,660, while the Platinum FWD sells for $45,210. For the AWD variants, the S starts at $35,360 while the top-spec Platinum AWD can be had for $46,910. The prices mentioned here don't include the $1,295 destination and handling charges.

Murano S FWD $33,660 Murano SV FWD $37,200 Murano SL FWD $41,160 Murano Platinum FWD $45,210 Murano S AWD $35,360 Murano SV AWD $38,900 Murano SL AWD $42,860 Murano Platinum AWD $46,910

The Murano Midnight Edition package, which was offered for the 2022 model year, will also be available for 2023.