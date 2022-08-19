Listen to this article

Ford launched a contest in June to name the Mustang’s new Black Accent Package. Later that month, Ford filed a trademark for “Dark Horse” around the world, and we thought it was a potential winner. However, that wasn’t the case, and we were wrong as the Blue Oval has today announced the launch of the new Mustang Nite Pony Package.

This is Ford’s second package that is available on both the Mustang coupe and the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. The Ice White package added white badging, white wheels, and a white exterior color, creating a nice contrast to this year’s Nite Pony Package.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Nite Pony Pack

15 Photos

Ford will offer the upgrade on two 2023 Mach-E trims: the extended range Premium and the GT Performance Edition. The Premium receives black 19-inch wheels and a black Pony badge, while the GT PE receives larger 20-inch spinners and a black GT badge.

Both of the trims receive black front and rear lower fascias, black door cladding, and black mirror caps. The package isn’t all dark, though, with Ford displaying bright running pony graphics on the black wheel caps. Ford will offer the Nite Pony Package with any Mach-E exterior color.

The Nite Pony package does its advertised job on the 2022 Mustang coupe, finishing the mirror caps, the GT and Pony badges, and the roof in black. The car also gets 19-inch black aluminum wheels, a black grille, a painted black roof, and a black decklid spoiler. It’s a sinister-looking package for both the coupe and crossover.

Ford received 11,000 submissions within the contest’s first 24 hours, receiving 29,000 submissions in total. Nite Pony beat out three other finalists – Alastor, Shadowmare, and Shadow Stallion. Nite Pony was the right pick.

“The response we received to name the Mustang Nite Pony Package was incredible – this was a fun way to get our passionate fans involved,” said Suzy Deering, Ford’s global chief marketing officer.