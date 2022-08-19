Listen to this article

New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon

Audi is preparing a new generation of the A4 family. This video catches the wagon variants of the A4 and S4 on the road in the Alps.

2024 Audi S4 Avant Spied Riding Low With Quad Exhaust Tips In Full View

Here's more of a look at the S4 Avant but this time in pictures. It's wearing placeholder taillights. You can see the four, oval-shaped exhaust pipes below the bumper.

Gallery: New Audi S4 Avant Spy Photos

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign

In addition to providing a decent look at the refreshed Silverado HD, this gallery includes an uncamouflaged view of the cabin. There's a big infotainment screen with an array of physical buttons below it. The HVAC controls are farther down on the center stack. The bezel around the instrument cluster has a more angular shape.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Spy Photos

Ford Fusion Active Spied Testing Alongside China’s 2023 Edge, Maybe

Ford reportedly plans to revive the Fusion name for a crossover going by the name Fusion Active. It's still under heavy camouflage. The gallery also includes a look at the new Edge for the Chinese market.

Gallery: New Ford Fusion Active and China's 2023 Edge Spy Shots

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Production Version Spy Photos

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch gets a workout around the Nürburgring for the sporty model's development. We're expecting a debut before the end of the year.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Nurburgring Spy Photos

KTM X-Bow GT-XR Spied Preparing To Transform GT2 Racer Into A Road Car

The KTM X-Bow GT-XR will be a road-legal version of the GT2 race car. While we don't have info about the street version's specs, the track car uses a mid-mounted, Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder making 591 hp.

Gallery: KTM X-Bow GT-XR Spy Photos

Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe Spied On The Nurburgring

The upcoming Mercedes CLE-Class will replace the coupe and convertible versions of the C- and E-Class. This hardtop variant looks sleek.

Gallery: Mercedes CLE Coupe Spy Photos

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted this week shortly after we saw this spy video of the model lapping the Nürburgring. It makes 518 horsepower and has advanced aerodynamics.

Porsche Macan EV Nurburgring New Spy Photos

The Porsche Macan EV was also at the 'Ring this week. Porsche puts camouflage on it to conceal that the vehicle is electric. These parts include a fake grille in front and faux exhaust tips at the back.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Nurburgring New Spy Photos

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com