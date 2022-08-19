Listen to this article

Audi is preparing a new generation of the A4 family. This video catches the wagon variants of the A4 and S4 on the road in the Alps.

Here's more of a look at the S4 Avant but this time in pictures. It's wearing placeholder taillights. You can see the four, oval-shaped exhaust pipes below the bumper.

In addition to providing a decent look at the refreshed Silverado HD, this gallery includes an uncamouflaged view of the cabin. There's a big infotainment screen with an array of physical buttons below it. The HVAC controls are farther down on the center stack. The bezel around the instrument cluster has a more angular shape.

Ford reportedly plans to revive the Fusion name for a crossover going by the name Fusion Active. It's still under heavy camouflage. The gallery also includes a look at the new Edge for the Chinese market.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch gets a workout around the Nürburgring for the sporty model's development. We're expecting a debut before the end of the year.

The KTM X-Bow GT-XR will be a road-legal version of the GT2 race car. While we don't have info about the street version's specs, the track car uses a mid-mounted, Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder making 591 hp.

The upcoming Mercedes CLE-Class will replace the coupe and convertible versions of the C- and E-Class. This hardtop variant looks sleek.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted this week shortly after we saw this spy video of the model lapping the Nürburgring. It makes 518 horsepower and has advanced aerodynamics.

The Porsche Macan EV was also at the 'Ring this week. Porsche puts camouflage on it to conceal that the vehicle is electric. These parts include a fake grille in front and faux exhaust tips at the back.

