It might come as a surprise to some people, but we’ve actually seen this teaser before. At the beginning of the year, Koenigsegg published an image depicting the shadowy silhouette of a new mysterious model. At that time, the Swedish hypercar marque said the car had "more ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design." Fast forward to August 19, and the official debut is about to happen.

The niche brand has been tight-lipped about its new creation, so rumors will have to suffice for now. It is believed the car in question is labeled "CC12" and results from a tie-up with Carage, which is a hypercar dealer. Judging by the teaser image, the shape does seem to harken back to Koenigsegg's early days with the CCR and CCX.

It's unclear whether the car will be a one-off or if there are plans for a longer production run (we've heard 50 will be made). Whatever the case may be, it's going to be exclusive as all the other models before. Some say it will serve as the "entry-level" model, although others claim it's going to cost a cool $4 million. We do know for a fact it won't be the company's fastest car. Aiming to smash the 300-mph barrier, Jesko Absolut has already been attributed the role of the fastest road car Koenigsegg will ever make.

While the CC8S had a V8 engine (of Ford origins) and the new car is presumably called CC12, does that imply it's going to have a twelve-cylinder engine? We wouldn't necessarily count on it since Koenigsegg remains a small company and is focused on its V8 as well as the new three-cylinder engine with twin turbos and a small 2.0-liter displacement for the four-seat Gemera. Developing a V12 would require a lot of R&D efforts and the Swedes might not have the necessary bandwidth.

Some believe it's called CC850S to mark Christian von Koenigsegg's 50th anniversary. It could have over 1,300 horsepower in a car that weighs 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds). Interestingly, power could be routed to the wheels via an automatic transmission with some sort of manual gearshift.

Of course, these are all rumors and speculations at this point, but the good thing is we won't have to wait much longer to have all the official details.