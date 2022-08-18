Listen to this article

We know that Lamborghini has planned a packed second half to 2022. The automaker is preparing to launch several new models, and one is close to breaking cover. A new teaser video posted to Twitter hints that a reveal is imminent, and we expect to see a new Urus debut.

The short teaser only offers a brief glimpse of the instrument cluster, but the tachometer’s 6,800-rpm redline is easily identifiable. That matches with the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that powers the Urus, which is informative but not entirely helpful. Lamborghini is preparing two new Urus models, and both will likely continue to use the 4.0-liter engine, making it unclear if it’s the high-performance Evo or the plug-in hybrid that is about to debut.

Our spy photographers have captured both models in recent weeks, but only the Evo hinted at the upcoming redesign. Lamborghini hid the PHEV under the current crossover’s body; however, the company couldn’t conceal the new door tacked onto the rear fender hiding the charge port. The Evo spy shots showed the crossover receiving a more aggressive front fascia, a roof spoiler, and other performance tweaks.

Specific details are still sketchy for both, but the PHEV could be borrowing the powertrain from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The hybrid-assisted engine makes 689 horsepower (514 kilowatts) in the Porsche. The Urus currently makes 641 hp (471 kW) from the 4.0-liter engine, and it’s unclear whether Lamborghini will tweak its output for the Evo. It could tick upward, possibly becoming the sportier, more performance-oriented variant. The PHEV might have more power, but the Evo should be lighter, giving it a unique advantage.

We’ll know soon enough as to what Lamborghini is teasing. The social media post said, “We are close to it. Get ready.​“ We are excited to see what the company has planned, and we know we’ll see more than two new Urus SUVs. The automaker is also teasing the Huracan Sterrato, a high-riding version of the V10-powered supercar. A raised ride height, chunky plastic fender flares, and a roof rack help transform the Huracan into a compelling Urus alternative. Okay, maybe not.

