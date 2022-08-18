Listen to this article

The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.

The exterior will undergo a design refresh, with the split-headlight design replaced with a more traditional setup. However, the stacked layout remains. Chevrolet tries to hide the design changes, but there are tell-tale signs this is the Silverado HD, like the visible notch in the rear taillights. A bulge on the front fenders underneath the camouflage likely hides the model’s “High Country” badge, and that’s apparent when peeking inside the truck for the first time.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Spy Photos

28 Photos

The photos show a massively revamped interior that borrows a lot from the refreshed 2022 Silverado. However, the presence of the column shifter reveals its HD status and highlights the other changes made to the center console. It features side-by-side cup holders, freeing up storage space. It looks like Chevy tweaked the armrest and center storage bin.

We don’t know if Chevy will tweak the truck’s powertrain choices, but it could make some changes to the diesel. The automaker could increase the 6.6-liter Duramax’s output to 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and 1,000 pound-feet (1,355 Newton-meters) of torque, bringing it closer to its rivals at Ford and Ram. We expect the current crop of powertrains to carry over virtually unchanged. The truck will be available in a variety of configurations.

We don’t know when Chevrolet will reveal the redesigned Silverado HD. The current pickup first went on sale for the 2020 model year, so it’s not that old. All signs point to an early 2023 debut, with the pickup going on sale later in the year for 2024. Chevy is revamping its Silverado HD as Ford prepares to launch its redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup. However, we expect Ford to break cover before the end of 2022, potentially going on sale for the 2023 model year.