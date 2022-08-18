Listen to this article

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz brings the unibody-based pickup into its second model year on the market. The brand expands the range with the new Night package for the truck. Across, the lineup, prices are up by as much as $1,780.

The Santa Cruz Night grade has all of the equipment from the SEL Activity trim level with all-wheel drive. Rather than the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder, this model gets the 2.5-liter turbocharged powerplant and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Night

3 Photos

The Santa Cruz Night's exterior features a dark chrome grille and a lower fascia with dark accents. The mirror caps and door handles are gloss black. It rides on 20-inch wheels with a shadowy finish. Dual side steps offer an easier way into the truck.

The table below shows the price of the 2023 Santa Cruz and compares the cost to the 2022 model year:

Trim Level 2023 Model Year Price (After $1,295 Destination Charge) 2022 Model Year Price (After $1,185 Destination Charge) Price Change SE FWD 2.5 $26,745 $25,175 $1,570 SE AWD 2.5 $28,245 $26,675 $1,570 SEL FWD 2.5 $29,085 $28,375 $710 SEL AWD 2.5 $30,585 $29,875 $710 SEL Activity FWD 2.5 $32,355 $31,645 $710 SEL Activity AWD 2.5 $33,855 $33,145 $710 Night AWD 2.5 Turbo $37,105 N/A N/A SEL Premium AWD 2.5 Turbo $38,645 $36,865 $1,780 Limited AWD 2.5 Turbo $41,615 $40,905 $710

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz has the same powertrains as last year. The base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 181 pound-feet (245 pound-feet) of torque. The other choice is a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder providing 281 hp (210 kW) and 311 lb-ft (422 lb-ft).

The Santa Cruz was only available for a few months in 2021, and there were 10,042 deliveries that year. From January through July 2022, the company has moved 21,004 units of the truck.