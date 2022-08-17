Listen to this article

Information about the new 2023 Kia Sportage has been dribbling out all year. The model for the US market broke cover in February, with pricing for every variant but the PHEV arriving by April. Kia has finally released more Sportage PHEV info, announcing that the plug-in hybrid is on sale for $38,490 without the $1,295 destination charge. Adding it brings the starting price to $39,785

Kia will offer the model in two trims: X-Line AWD and X-Line Prestige AWD. The two feature 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a power liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof. The up-level X-Line Prestige AWD starts at $44,285, including destination. The entry-level, front-wheel-drive Sportage LX starts at $27,285, while the Sportage hybrid commands $28,585. The destination charge at Kia has crept up since February.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV

4 Photos

The Sportage features a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, a 66.9-kilowatt electric motor, and a 13.8k-kilowatt-hour lithium-polymer battery. The powertrain produces 261 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque, with a targeted all-electric range of 34 miles (51 kilometers). Level 2 charging can replenish the battery in about two hours. All-wheel drive is standard, and the crossover features a six-speed automatic transmission.

Kia detailed the Sportage X-Line and X-Line Prestige trims when it revealed the plug-in hybrid in February. The crossover stands out with its gloss-black mirrors, window surrounds, and roof rack. Kia even finishes the unique front and rear bumpers with chrome satin trim.

The fifth-gen update also transformed the cabin with the latest tech. Inside, the up-level trim receives a Harman Kardon premium audio system, front and rear parking alerts, smart cruise control, and more. Standard safety features include lane-keep assist, forward collision avoidance, and high-beam assist.

The PHEV benefits from the upgrades made to the fifth-generation Sportage, which shares its N3 platform with the Kia Sorento. The new underpinnings helped the 2023 Sportage grow compared to the previous model, adding 3.4 inches (8.64 centimeters) to the wheelbase and 7.1 in. (18 cm) to the crossover’s overall length. The 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV is already on sale, reaching dealers last month.