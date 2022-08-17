Listen to this article

Bugatti's teaser train continues as the French brand prepares to debut something new for Monterey Car Week. Thus far we've seen headlights and taillights that don't match any of the current Chiron derivatives, and now we see a cockpit that doesn't match anything either. It's still shrouded in darkness, but it sure looks like a new roofless Bugatti is imminent.

This strongly supports rumors that a Chiron roadster is in the works, and there's more than a vague image for evidence. In its teaser posts on social media, Bugatti includes the phrase "opening up new horizons" with the clip. Between that, the new video, and the rumors, there's very little doubt that Bugatti's latest vehicle is indeed one with an open roof.

But will it be called a Chiron roadster, or something else? The bones beneath the skin will almost certainly be the Chiron, just as they are with the Divo, Centodieci, and La Voiture Noire. That's further supported by the second teaser in this series, which promised "the last of its kind" debuting on August 19. That teaser also showed us new X-shaped taillights, and the first teaser revealed new vertically oriented headlights unlike anything else in the Chiron family. Additionally, the new teaser shows different bodywork on the door compared to the Chiron, and actually, we can't even be sure there's a normal windshield in place.

All the evidence points to another Chiron-based model wearing a new body, likely coming with a new name. It could be a convertible with a folding roof or equipped with a lift-out targa-style roof. Or, it could be a legit roadster following the old-school definition of simply not having a roof at all. If we follow Bugatti history, the Veyron Grand Sport had a folding roof so that would be the obvious choice for this new vehicle. However, the perceived lack of a windshield in this short teaser video leaves room for something more radical. And with Bugatti calling this the last of its kind, radical could win the day.

We will learn the truth on Friday, August 19. Bugatti will hold a debut at The Quail for Monterey Car Week, starting at 10:20 am Pacific time. Motor1.com will be there to capture all the action, but in the meantime, you can preview all the Monterey action in the Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.