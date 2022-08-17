Listen to this article

Even though it's only Wednesday, Dodge has already had a pretty busy week. Aside from announcing no fewer than six heritage versions of the Challenger and Charger, we've also seen a Challenger Convertible, the return of the Durango SRT Hellcat for 2023, and a carbon fiber body for the 1970 Charger. We've also been promised a SEMA-bound muscle car "for the history books" while the 2023 Hornet is bringing with it the revival of the GLH badge.

What's next? Dodge Tim Kuniskis vaguely hinted at yet another reveal at the end of Speed Week Day 2, shortly after the sporty compact crossover made its official premiere. Whatever it is, it'll be "truly deafening." We do know it's related to the future of muscle cars, a future which will be purely electric. EVs are completely silent, so it'll be interesting to see how a car with no combustion engine can be extremely loud.

Dodge Electric Muscle Car Teaser

13 Photos

At the beginning of March, Dodge's parent company Stellantis through the voice of CEO Carlos Tavares said the electric muscle car will make a "sound that you cannot imagine." Not only that, it'll be "something that is shocking." Already teased, the ICE-less muscle car will go on sale in 2024 and it's going to be "just so brilliant that it is shocking," according to the 63-year-old executive.

Putting two and two together, these recent statements could be related to what Dodge will reveal today ahead of the electric muscle car's launch in 2024. We might see a concept that'll preview the production car. The EV will follow the "Last Call" Challenger and Charger runout models with their gas-guzzling gasoline engines.

The mysterious car we'll see later today is going to represent the "next gen of muscle the only way Dodge knows how." Our money is on an electric successor for the Challenger or Charger in concept form to signal we're about to enter a new era of muscle EVs.