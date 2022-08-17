Listen to this article

In an automotive world suffocated by SUVs, it's refreshing to see a new sports car. If the name Kiska doesn't ring a bell, it's a design agency that has penned products for KTM and Husqvarna but is now looking to expand its horizons by introducing its very own car. With this being a teaser, details are not available. We do know the design team is led by Alan Derosier and Reiter Engineering is involved judging by the black and white RE logo.

Right off the bat, we can tell the purpose-built performance machine has a full carbon fiber body and a Batmobile-worthy large canopy providing access inside the tight cabin. Riding on centerlock wheels, the unnamed Kiska sports car boasts fender-mounted rearview cameras instead of traditional side mirrors. Peeking through the massive front section is a pushrod suspension while the back has top-mounted dual exhausts and neat louvers above the engine.

The bulging fenders are obvious, which we can't say about the two cutouts in the front section flanking the cylindrical-shaped air vents. Might those be pop-out headlights? Those pretty much went away in the 1990s due to stricter safety regulations, but it would be fantastic to see them again on a road car – provided this is indeed street-legal.

Overall, Kiska's sports car gives us the impression it's related to the KTM X-Bow GTX to some extent. Presuming our assumption is accurate, the engine is Audi’s inline-five 2.5-liter mill, which makes 530 horsepower and 615 Newton-meters (453 pound-feet) of torque in the GTX. The latter – which has a similar pop-out canopy – can be driven on public roads, so we're hoping it'll be the same story with this.

The two-seater should be just about as light as a Mazda MX-5 Miata considering the GTX tips the scales at only 1,048 kilograms (2,310 pounds). KTM's version uses a sequential six-speed gearbox and a limited-slip differential to send power to the rear wheels. It could be called the Kiska APG-1 judging by the side logo on the rear wing reminding us of Group B rally cars.

It's unclear when the premiere will take place, but the next major car-related show is the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance happening in the coming days.