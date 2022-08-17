Listen to this article

The most track-focused Porsche 911 of the 992 generation is debuting today to take the GT3 to a new level and earn its "RS" suffix. Spied repeatedly undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, the new flavor of Zuffenhausen's iconic sports car is going to have one of the wildest aerodynamic packages ever fitted to a road-going car. The giant rear wing will be the dead giveaway to separate the new derivative from its lesser sibling.

It'll also have more scoops and vents than we can count, along with louvers in the front fenders that'll be hard to miss due to their sheer size. Knowing Porsche's modus operandi, chances are the 911 GT3 RS will lose a bit of weight compared to the non-RS model and should get an assortment of chassis and suspension tweaks. The engineers might also install upgraded brakes and tinker with the handling furthermore.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS No Camo Spy Photos

47 Photos

Porsche has said the 2023 911 GT3 RS will have "approximately 500 PS," but that can't be entirely accurate. Converting Germany’s pferdestarke to horsepower, that means 493 hp, which is actually about 10 hp less than the standard GT3. Perhaps the engine's true power is hiding in plain sight as the license plate above says "525." Converting PS to hp, that would be 518 hp or 25 hp more compared to the non-RS model.

However, this is only speculation on our part so it's better to wait for Porsche to take the wraps off the new 911 GT3 RS. We're expecting a naturally aspirated flat-six boxer engine with a 4.0-liter displacement to send power to the rear axle through a seven-speed PDK. As far as torque is concerned, it'll have at least the 469 Newton-meters (346 pound-feet) of the regular GT3.

Following the GT3’s reveal, Porsche is planning a couple of additions to the already vast portfolio of the sports car. The 992.2-generation model aka facelift should see the introduction of a Safari / Dakar model with a higher ground clearance along with a hybrid model. Ideally, a new GT2 RS is in the offing as well.